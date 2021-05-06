Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.57

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.57 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 17.04 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,689,634 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.57. The company has a market cap of £339.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

