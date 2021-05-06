Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $6.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.89. 1,259,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,928. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

