Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 17,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

