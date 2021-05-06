Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $16.75

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 17,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,331. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

