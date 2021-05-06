Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $17.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRMRF. CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 17,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,331. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

