Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

PARXF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

