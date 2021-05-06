PAXEX 1-Day Volume Tops $1,901.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market cap of $10,524.22 and $1,901.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $728.30 or 0.01291723 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000867 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

