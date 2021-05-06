PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.43.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.02. 18,170,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day moving average of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

