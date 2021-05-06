PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $322.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.43.

PYPL stock opened at $247.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.27. PayPal has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 392,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 12,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 129.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in PayPal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 424,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

