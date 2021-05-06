PCF Group (LON:PCF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.70

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.70 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 23.02 ($0.30). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 136,875 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62.

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

