pEOS (PEOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.40 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $5,021.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 142.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00073351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00270186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.34 or 0.01178364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00806672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,985.98 or 0.99906245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

