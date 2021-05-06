PEPS Coin Trading Up 32.7% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $504,410.75 and $975.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014709 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00308966 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,799,593 coins and its circulating supply is 44,559,427 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

