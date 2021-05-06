Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $96.59.

