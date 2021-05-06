Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.67. 197,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

