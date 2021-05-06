Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 797 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.17. 112,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.83 and a 200 day moving average of $240.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $169.17 and a twelve month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

