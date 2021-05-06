Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.83

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.83 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 131.76 ($1.72). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 128.30 ($1.68), with a volume of 1,725,092 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.35.

Get Petrofac alerts:

In other news, insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42). Also, insider Matthias Bichsel bought 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.