Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

