PFSweb (PFSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect PFSweb to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. On average, analysts expect PFSweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.77. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PFSweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

