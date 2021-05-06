Phantomx Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Phantomx has a market cap of $76,851.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00805187 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006455 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020972 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.53 or 0.02249993 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

