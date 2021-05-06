PHI Token (PHI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $609.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. PHI Token has a market cap of $1.34 million and $609.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00085747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.02 or 0.00797496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.36 or 0.08916156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

