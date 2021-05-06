Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.