Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.950-6.050 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.87. 172,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.