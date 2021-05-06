Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.950-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.500-1.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $96.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.