Phoneum Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $1.27 million and $28,094.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00065399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.00803258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00101641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.66 or 0.08996686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,416,569,054 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.