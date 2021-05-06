Pickle Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.22 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.40 million and $11.22 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $19.58 or 0.00034728 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00084141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00796877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,083.05 or 0.09015342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

