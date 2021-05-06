Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $7.73 million and $64,121.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.61 or 0.00788542 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006592 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.95 or 0.02190631 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,509,958 coins and its circulating supply is 427,249,522 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

