Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $64,121.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.61 or 0.00788542 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006592 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.95 or 0.02190631 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,509,958 coins and its circulating supply is 427,249,522 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

