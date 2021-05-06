Piper Sandler Comments on Orange County Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Orange County Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OCBI opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

