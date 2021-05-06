Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

