PolarityTE (PTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolarityTE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

