Power Co. of Canada (POW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter.
TSE:POW opened at C$36.13 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
