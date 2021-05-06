Power Co. of Canada (POW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter.

TSE:POW opened at C$36.13 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.86.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

