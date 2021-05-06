PPL (NYSE:PPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 5,982,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. PPL has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

