Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $48.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $50.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $196.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.80 million to $199.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $211.78 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $218.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $206,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $228,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $383,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.