Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.58 or more for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $957-962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.34 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.580- EPS.

Shares of PBH traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.10. 315,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,138. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.98.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.