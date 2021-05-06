Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.58 or more for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $957-962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.34 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.580- EPS.
Shares of PBH traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.10. 315,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,138. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.98.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
