Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $6.01 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $1.77 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,120,506 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

