ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%.

NYSE PRA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 180,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,950. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

