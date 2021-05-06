Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.20 million.Progyny also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.33-0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.10. 854,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,079. Progyny has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 473.64 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,864 shares of company stock worth $19,407,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.