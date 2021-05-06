Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.04 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

Shares of PGNY traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. 854,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,079. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 473.64 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at $32,757,378.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,864 shares of company stock valued at $19,407,244. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

