Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Proofpoint comprises 1.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Proofpoint worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.84. 151,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

