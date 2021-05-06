Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.68

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.68 and traded as high as $25.75. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 5,829 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.