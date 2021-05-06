Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.10

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,198,890 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.13. The company has a market cap of £20.88 million and a P/E ratio of 66.00.

In other news, insider Roger Steven McDowell acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79). Also, insider Richard Dennis acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,165.67).

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

