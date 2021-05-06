Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.77

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $7.00. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 17,049 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

