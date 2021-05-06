Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.39 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $13.39 million and $39,946.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00269090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.14 or 0.01148700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00801019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,827.70 or 0.99558107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.