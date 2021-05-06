Pylon Network Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $946,581.65 and $924.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00082718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00805022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.31 or 0.08971930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

