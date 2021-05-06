Pyrk Price Tops $0.0126 on Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $198,455.22 and $563.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00015780 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000065 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pyrk

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

