PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $247.56

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 247.56 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 266.23 ($3.48). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.36), with a volume of 332,498 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PZC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 285.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.56.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jeremy Townsend bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.