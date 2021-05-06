Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of FELE opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

