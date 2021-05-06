Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

