Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Big Lots stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,210,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,771,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $6,415,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $5,191,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

