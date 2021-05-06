Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $5.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2021 earnings at $22.62 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

LH opened at $276.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.11. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $277.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

